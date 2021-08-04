With the start of the school year only weeks away, Stuff the Bus is returning to help all families here have access to school supplies for students.
Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., this year’s event is the 5th year anniversary of the countywide initiative. The North River Ruritan Club is coordinating it, with help from the Ruritans in Romney, Springfield and Slanesville as well.
This year, 2 additional buses have been added to the program: 1 in Romney at the Family Dollar across from Southern States and 1 at the Springfield Dollar General.
School supplies can be donated at the following locations:
Capon Bridge, both the Family Dollar and Dollar General
Augusta, Dollar General
Slanesville, Dollar General
Sunrise Summit, Family Dollar
Romney, Family Dollar (across from Southern States)
Springfield, Dollar General
For some families, it can be difficult to buy all of the necessary supplies needed for the classrooms, and the Stuff the Bus campaign ensures that the 1st day of school isn’t any more stressful than it already is – helping kids feel confident as they walk through the school doors.
Examples of school supplies that are needed are: pencils, pens, paper, backpacks, hand sanitizer, crayons, tissues, folders, glue, etc. Cash donations will also be accepted.
