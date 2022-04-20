Each episode carried with it new and often life-altering drama. As I grew up, however, other things vied for my attention. As crazy as it may sound to die-hard soap fans, my sense of living life large surpassed my concerns regarding “As the World Turns” and “The Days of our Lives.”
Years past. High school and college came and went like winter giving way to the spring. One day as I was taking a break from the intellectual jujitsu and verbal posturing represented by seminary, I was flipping channels on the TV and came across one of the soap operas I watched religiously with mama all those years ago.
To my great surprise, nothing had changed. Same folks were having affairs and getting married and having health scares and becoming estranged and well, all the things they were doing 20 years previous.
Ever notice how politics are like soap operas? Nothing ever really changes. Democrats have disdain for the Republicans and the Republicans have disdain for the Democrats.
Each party represents forever opposing views — yet in the final analysis both Democrat and Republican are somehow, inexplicably wrong. And the President? Well, it doesn’t matter what party he is affiliated with — he is always wrong.
Remember … some questioned where former President Obama was born. Some questioned whether former President Trump should ever have been born. And now, some question if President Biden knows when he was born.
As the saying goes, “The wheels on the bus go round and round.”
As a therapist, I read somewhere and internalized the following reality: “People change when they hurt enough they have to.” I believe in this nugget of truth so completely that in my role of a life coach, I have actually encouraged a few people to go out and become more miserable before coming back to my office — they were simply not ready to change. Their hope for the future was not larger than their comfort with the pain of the present.
In the movie “Edge of Tomorrow” Tom Cruise plays the hero who relives the same day over and over again until he figures out how to kill a bunch of murderous aliens. (Aren’t the aliens always trying to kill us?)
At the end of each day, Tom’s character learns a new set of “what not to dos” in the hope of getting things better the next time around. The good news for all of humanity is that the hero eventually succeeds.
The thing is, neither you nor I are Tom Cruise and we do not have the luxury of a myriad of “do overs.” Our lives are real and not at all like soap operas going on ad infinitum.
Assuming we are still alive at the end of this day, we each have had 1,440 minutes to carry out our plans, engage our hopes, celebrate our victories, make amends for our failings, and slay aliens if needed. But none of us will get those precious minutes back. They are gone.
So if we are considering making a change in our lives, understand that now is a moment in time that you will never have at your fingertips again. Relearning the same lesson for 20 years might be OK for characters in a soap opera and politics — the concept might even make for a good movie with Tom Cruise — but for you and I?
It is a waste of life. Let me ask you: Do you want to change? Have you hurt enough that you have to change? You ponder that.
