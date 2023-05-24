GREEN SPRING — A Green Spring man was arrested Mother’s Day weekend for slamming his girlfriend’s head into a wooden armrest – domestic battery and assault – plus brandishing and destruction of West Virginia State Police property.
The criminal complaint detailed that on May 14, the Hampshire County 911 center received a call about a domestic dispute in Green Spring.
Sgt. J.D. Carson confirmed that the call was made by the alleged victim, who state troopers were interviewing when Paul Carder, 51, arrived on the scene acting “belligerent,” indicating that he didn’t know why the police were at his residence.
The victim claimed that after Carder looked at her Facebook messages, he grabbed her head and slammed it against a wooden armchair rest. Then, the complaint alleged he placed a bow against the victim’s neck and threatened to kill her.
Carder was arrested and transported to the State Police Romney Detachment for processing, where he destroyed part of a desk by kicking it, resulting in a destruction of property charge.
He is currently at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $5,012 cash-only bond.
