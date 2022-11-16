Minus a few hiccups here and there, last week’s Election Day went “very well,” said County Clerk Eric Strite.
Last Tuesday’s Election Day saw voters flocking to the polls in what ended up being a pretty good turnout. For this election, 45.32 percent of voters let their voices be heard, which is “pretty good for a midterm election,” Strite said.
While over 45 percent of a voter turnout is definitely on the high side for a midterm election, Strite said he wasn’t really surprised.
“I think people are concerned about the state of the county and they want to make sure that they’re participating,” he said.
There were only 2 local contested races, the House of Delegates 89th District race and the County Commission race. The most hotly debated items on the ballot were arguably the 4 amendments, but all in all the ballot wasn’t a very long one for this midterm election.
The actual vote counting last Tuesday night got off to a bit of a slow start because of some technical complications that required some adjustment of the vote-counting machines. The courtroom was tied up with counting the absentee ballots, and so it pushed the reporting of precinct vote totals later on into the evening.
“I anticipated us being done by 10 p.m. for certain,” Strite admitted. “It wasn’t until 10 that we started making progress…we got through it, it was just slower than expected.”
There’s always an obstacle to overcome on Election Night, Strite said, and when the canvass occurred Monday morning, the results were made official.
“It went very well,” he added, and at Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting, he emphasized that the numbers were only off by a smidge.
“We did pretty good for 10,000 tally marks,” he said, clarifying that the error is “human, not the machine.”
He also thanked the commissioners for their patience and diligence throughout the process and the all-day affair on Monday.
