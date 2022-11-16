Vote

Scenes from the courtroom on last week's Election Night.

Minus a few hiccups here and there, last week’s Election Day went “very well,” said County Clerk Eric Strite.

Last Tuesday’s Election Day saw voters flocking to the polls in what ended up being a pretty good turnout. For this election, 45.32 percent of voters let their voices be heard, which is “pretty good for a midterm election,” Strite said.

