An employee at Hampshire Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Hampshire County Health Department announced the positive test this morning (Wednesday, Sept. 30) in a press release.
In the wake of the news:
• All residents and staff at the facility, owned by Genesis HealthCare at Sunrise Summit, will be tested.
• The Health Department and the facility are contacting residents and employees who would have had close contact with the infected person.
Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker noted that since the positive test occurred in a long-term care facility, it is technically identified by the state as an outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.