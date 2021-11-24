Hampshire County 3-year-old battles hip dysplasia
ROMNEY — In many ways, Hampshire County toddler Kinsley Blaha is a normal 3-year-old.
She loves her big sister. She likes to help her family in the kitchen. Her favorite color is yellow.
Kinsley is also in the midst of a lengthy battle with hip dysplasia.
Hip dysplasia is when the femur bone doesn’t fit properly into the hip socket, so the head of the bone slips in and out. The 3-year-old was diagnosed in 2019, and she’s been going toe-to-toe with the condition ever since.
A couple of weeks ago, Kinsley underwent a surgery to have a donor bone replace the middle of her pelvis, hopefully keeping her hip in its socket.
Her mom, April Roy, said that the road to recovery could be a difficult one for her toddler.
“Kinsley will be in a body cast for 6 to 8 weeks,” she explained, noting that after that, Kinsley will need to be put in what’s called a “rhino brace” (a brace that keeps the legs in abduction and flexion, or a “frog leg” position, which can encourage the development of the socket).
“Depending on the brace, from there she will have a 3 to 6 month recovery, learning things like how to walk if needed, physical therapy and adjustments to the hip,” April said.
April added that the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into Kinsley’s battle with hip dysplasia, and the family is trying to adapt accordingly.
“Kinsley’s father had to take a leave without pay from work to quarantine,” she said. “Both siblings have had to attend virtual schooling for the year in order to quarantine.”
Kinsley, because of how many surgeries she’s had and how many times she’s been under anesthesia, is considered “high risk” when it comes to the virus. If she contracts Covid, she could face life-threatening illness; her immune system isn’t as strong as the average 3-year-old.
On Tuesday, Kinsley was back in Morgantown for a surgical follow-up on the donor bone, and for any cast adjustments, she would have to be under anesthesia again. It’s a lot for the family to take, April said.
“Kinsley is a very fun, loving child despite all the challenges she has been put through,” her mom said, “but our little one isn’t understanding why she needs to stay in the body cast, or why the pain comes and goes.”
April has been posting updates on Kinsley’s battle with hip dysplasia on a Facebook page called “Team LouLou,” and she said that her family is asking for help on their journey.
“We are financially having trouble though this,” April admitted. “Unfortunately, with all of the pandemic stuff, and her medical supplies, it has left us hurting pretty bad.”
The family has a CashApp, for anyone in the community who is interested in donating anything to help the family with Kinsley’s medical expenses. The CashApp is $blahafamily, but there are other ways to help as well: prayer.
“God knows how broken we are feeling inside, but always gives us the strength to keep it together for Kinsley,” April posted in the Team LouLou Facebook group. “We appreciate everyone taking the time out for our family. If you are not able to donate, please say a prayer. They both go a long way. We could use every prayer possible.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.