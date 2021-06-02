An undercover operation has caught a 24-year-old Romney man now accused of sending sexually graphic videos and pictures to someone he thought was a minor.
Jason Mark Llewellyn was arrested last week and sits in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail awaiting extradition to Raleigh County.
Raleigh deputies say Llewellyn thought he was sending explicit photos and videos to a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat. Court documents say Llewellyn told his contact what he would do with her sexually.
Llewellyn admitted to deputies who questioned that he sent videos of him performing sexual acts.
He was charged with soliciting a minor via computer and intent to seduce a minor.
