Hampshire County is facing the exciting reality of 3 new schools in the not-so-distant future. There’s going to be a new gym in Capon Bridge, too, as well as repairs to the high school, but the idea of 3 brand-spanking-new schools is enough to give any teacher, student or parent here butterflies.
Part of facing this reality, though, is understanding what our future is going to hold, what these new schools are going to provide for Hampshire County.
There’s no real way to sugarcoat our reality: the new schools won’t be fancy. They won’t be the Taj Mahal of elementary schools.
The board has cut a number of nice-but-ultimately-unnecessary elements in the design plans for the schools in order to save money, but they’re committed to the actual learning environments within the school. They’re making sure that the new Central and West schools have full-size gymnasiums, along with the new gym in Capon Bridge.
They aren’t shrinking the size of classrooms. They’re not cutting down on anything that is necessary for the education or the safety of our students.
If we’re all being honest, roughly $15 million to build each elementary school sounds like a ton of money.
It isn’t.
Think about what that number encompasses. Think of the last year and a half, where headlines about supply shortages and the skyrocketing prices of building materials were splashed on countless front pages of countless newspapers nationwide, including our own.
The federal government’s producer price index shows that the cost of construction materials rose 23% from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic — and Hampshire County’s setting of the bond call — until September 2021. Tack on a few more percentage points for the 6 months since.
The bottom line? That money, though it sounds like it should buy us expansive campuses, funky, modern classroom furniture and a swimming pool on each roof, is going fast.
But, what that $15 million would buy 2 years ago costs north of $18.5 million today.
So we, as taxpayers, need to be realistic about what we’re getting with our new schools.
We’re not getting pools on the roof. That money isn’t going to elements that would be “nice to have.”
Hampshire County doesn’t have “nice to have” money. We have “new schools” money, and that’s what we’re getting.
Schools that aren’t crumbling. Schools that actually have gyms, most of which are actually full-sized for community use. Schools with safe bathrooms.
In order to have an accurate sense of what our money is getting us, we have to be engaged in seeking that information. It’s not enough to demand “transparency” from school officials; we, as taxpayers, as parents, as community members, as school staff, have to be active participants.
A good place to start? Read up on what exactly the bond call involves (there’s a link on the Hampshire County Schools website. Check under “departments,” then “Board of Education,” and find “Hampshire County to Build 3 New Elementary Schools.”) There’s a wealth of information there; you just have to be active in seeking it out.
Spoiler alert: the numbers that you’ll find in your digging may look like a lot. They may look like “nice to have” numbers or “bells and whistles” numbers. They aren’t, and that’s our reality.
Bells and whistles aren’t the priority for our community and our students. New, safe, secure schools are, and they’re on the way.
