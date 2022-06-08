ROMNEY — The Romney Ruritan club and its teens are hoping to teach young children about road safety this summer, with the 1st-ever implementation of a “Safety Town.”
At Monday night’s school board meeting, Kathleen and Kelly Cochran appeared in front of the board to give them a summary of their plan, and propose that part of the parking lot at Romney Elementary School be used for the Safety Town.
Safety Town would be a 1-week summer program that introduces safety and road awareness to pre-k and kindergarten kids. It’s basically a miniature town, Kathleen explained to the board, with painted roads and cardboard buildings.
“This project would help them learn the basics, pretty much,” Kathleen said. “We’re planning on starting (the project) here with the help of Romney Ruritan because, well, there have been issues with kids not knowing how to pass in front of buses and not knowing road safety.”
Each day in the program would include visits from community members like police and firefighters, as well as basic lessons about how to safely walk or ride a bike in town, seatbelt use, stranger danger, calling 911 and more.
The Romney Ruritan teens are spearheading the effort to get Safety Town off the ground, Kelly said, but the board would have to approve the use of the RES parking lot and the painting of the Safety Town roads.
The proposed dates for the program are Aug. 8-12, Kelly said, “right after the fair, but before school starts.”
Kelly added that Nicole Morris, RES principal, was all in favor of Safety Town being on school property. There wasn’t an official approval by the board (the decision would have to be an agenda item), but the board voiced their support for the program, suggesting businesses that may donate items like bike helmets, or asking questions about funding.
Right now, the project is just trying to get off the ground, Kelly said, and any community donations or assistance would be greatly appreciated. They’re in need of volunteers, financial sponsors and guest speakers. The goal would be to keep Safety Town running every summer for young kids, free of charge.
The program also currently needs bike helmets, trikes, bikes or pedal cars in good shape, and street signs or traffic lights (either borrowed, donated or made).
Also at Monday night’s meeting:
• Augusta principal Brenda Omps appeared in front of the board to thank the 5 board members and superintendent Jeff Pancione for their hard work.
“You sit in a tough place,” she said, adding that she feels this board has been transparent to the community and school staff. “I feel this board has done that with grace and poise.”
• The board awarded their final CAKE (Catch a Kid Excelling) awards to 16 students, as well as praised the 22 students who were regional and state Social Studies Fair winners.
• After the board approved the personnel list Monday night, it looks like the Hampshire Trojan football squad will be welcoming 3 new assistant coaches, pending certification: Joshua Kesner and 2022 grads Alex Hott and Zack Hill.
