The deadline for applying for a $1,000 College Arts Program Scholarship has been extended.
The Hampshire County Arts Council will now take applications through April 30.
The scholarship goes to someone pursuing a career in the arts — performing, visual or written. Applications are available from the guidance office at HHS or on the HCAC website, hampshirearts.org
* * *
Springfield Hill Cemetery is expanding and in need of donations, both for the expansion and to continue cleanup.
Mail donations to Springfield Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 24, Springfield, WV 26763.
* * *
The County Commission has directed the Building Commission to prepare a request for proposals from contractors to finish the circuit courtroom that was begun 2 years ago.
The commission approved the order on April 6 after a presentation by Building Commission member Jonathan Brill.
At that meeting the Commission also appointed Steve Moreland to the Building Commission for a term to end in 2024. Moreland replaces Don Peters.
* * *
A Keyser attorney has pled guilty to fraud.
Timothy Mark Sirk, 62, pled guilty Friday in Martinsburg federal court to a count of wire fraud.
Sirk, a court-appointed attorney in Mineral County, admitted to submitting at least 33 fraudulent pay vouchers for his alleged public defender legal services. He also admitted to forging the signature of a Circuit Court Judge when submitting these vouchers.
Sirk obtained at least $26,152 fraudulently, the plea agreement says. The crime occurred from December 2016 to June 2018 in Mineral County.
Sirk faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
* * *
A Zoom gathering next Saturday, April 25, will launch the 2021 edition of the Backbone Mountain Review.
The free 2 p.m. session will highlight contributors to the annual literary journal that showcases Appalachian poetry, prose, art and photography.
It’s sponsored by the Allegany Arts Council, Allegany County Library, Frostburg State University Center for Literary Arts, and Potomac State College.
Sign up at alleganyartscouncil.org.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 1 cent per gallon last week, averaging $2.73 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations in the Mountain State.
The average is 5.8 cents lower than a month ago, but still stands 96.8 higher than a year ago.
The national average price is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.85 Sunday, down 2.2 cents in a month and up stands $1.07 a gallon in a year.
