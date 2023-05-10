ROMNEY — About eight months after the rubble of the Administration Building was cleared from the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, brainstorming is about to start to figure out how to memorialize the historic structure lost in a February 2022 fire.
There will be a community forum centered on discussing ideas and insight for the Admin Building memorial next Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room in the Sevigny Building.
Family, friends and community supporters are invited.
In September, following the removal of the charred remains of the Romney landmark, WVSDB Superintendent Clayton Burch emphasized that the demolition and removal of the fire site was phase 1.
He confirmed then that the school was able to keep some of the bricks from the original structure.
Phase 2 includes the design of the memorial, and ZMM Architects & Engineers out of Berkeley County are taking the lead – with a little input from the school (staff, alumni and current students) and the community at large.
After the demolition was completed in September, Burch also confirmed that the front yard of the school will have arrangements for electrical access as well, and wiring to the front entrance. The front of the school along Main Street will eventually also get a total facelift – public parking, a new sign and a new entry to the campus.
The forum next week is open to the public. Contact the school for additional information, 304-822-4800.
