KEYSER — Just-completed upgrades will extend the life of the Pinnacle Wind Farm on the ridge south of Keyser, Clearway Energy Group says.
The company began working in April to replace the farm’s 23 wind turbines. At that time, Dan Hendrick, the head of external affairs for Clearway’s eastern division, said replacing the turbines would add 9 years to the project’s 30-year lifetime.
This week officials said the turbine replacement project will also generate 16% more power. The 54-megawatt wind farm has been spinning since 2012.
“The repowering will increase Clearway’s tax payments to Mineral County by up to $200,000 in the 1st year of operations,” Clearway said in a press release. “Clearway is already one of the largest taxpayers in the county, currently generating $500,000 in property taxes each year. Pinnacle will also contribute $3.7 million in West Virginia business and occupancy taxes over its newly extended operating life.”
Extending the project’s lifetime will also make funds from the Clearway Community Benefit Fund available longer. The fund donates $20,000 in grants annually to area nonprofits.
Clearway began construction earlier this year on a 115-megawatt facility in both Mineral and Grant counties. The Black Rock farm is about 5 miles from Pinnacle.
The energy group also operates the 132-turbine Mount Storm Wind Farm in Grant County. o
