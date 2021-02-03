AUGUSTA — For the 2nd time in a month, a billboard supporting former President Trump was set ablaze here.
State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a car they believe was involved.
Saturday’s fire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Augusta Fire Company quickly put it out and the West Virginia State Police responded to the apparent arson.
The billboard on U.S. 50 near Sol Shanholtz Road reads “Trump / Keep America Great” and shows a Blue Lives Matter flag.
“You can’t miss it,” said Review Managing Editor Nick Carroll, who passed the billboard shortly before the fire was set and then returned to shoot pictures when a friend who lives nearby texted him about the ruckus.
Carroll saw the white compact that State Police are looking for, but also said 2 other vehicles appeared to be part of the plan.
He said a van was parked along U.S. 50 across from the billboard with its flashers on.
“I saw a man about 6 feet tall, wearing a trench coat, with longer hair, briskly crossing the road toward the Trump sign,” he said.
Parked in front of the billboard were 2 cars — the white compact and a blue sedan Carroll thought was a Ford — with their headlights pointing toward the sign.
When Carroll returned to the scene, the fire was already extinguished.
State Police said the white car headed east toward Winchester, but the witness who identified it had no other information.
Anyone with information about the white car, the other vehicles or any activity surrounding the fire are asked to call the West Virginia State Police’s Romney office at 304-822-3561 and ask for Officer Wolfe.
Sgt. J.R. Fletcher said the billboard was first set afire on Jan. 6, the day a mob of Trump supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president.
