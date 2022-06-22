Some time ago I posted a question on Facebook asking, “Who was the most famous Hampshire Countian?”
Being the historian I am, I had a couple people in mind, but no one came up with those names. I was so impressed with the list of “candidates” that I didn’t want to pollute the pool with dusty old names of years ago.
Two of the most notable from just a while ago were Ralph “Bud” Nealis and Marshall Taylor.
“Uncle Bud” was the center of Romney’s social universe, riding reign over the Romney Rexall for the after-school crowd. He was a friend to all, past Romney High School sports standout, and World War II veteran. Thanks to Carter Wagoner of Shaffer’s Funeral Home and a 2019 fundraising project money was raised for a stone at Indian Mound Cemetery for Bud.
We all remember Marshall Taylor, famous for being a courthouse staple on the bench and waving to all passersby. So many kind words were offered up in his memory.
As I said earlier, I was hoping for a more historical figure. One that I had discovered some years back was Thomas F. Mulledy.
Born in Romney in 1794, Thomas was educated locally and eventually taught at the Romney Academy. His father, also Thomas, was an Irish immigrant and was the original owner of Lot 67, the southeast corner of Main and High.
Thomas F. later attended Georgetown University with his brother Samuel, and both later entered into the priesthood in the Society of Jesus, known as Jesuits. Both served as president of Georgetown University at different times during the early part of the 19th Century. Thomas’s studies led to his ordination in Rome in 1825 and after some internships and teaching, he returned to America in 1828.
The most controversial event for him led to his dismissal from the presidency of Georgetown. The Jesuits developed financial problems during Mulledy’s tenure and to raise money to run the university they sold 272 slaves to plantation owners to Louisiana. (I was surprised that Jesuit priests owned slaves.) Other priests who were lobbying for the manumission (freedom) of slaves, protested, which led to Mulledy’s dismissal.
At one time on the campus there was a Mulledy Hall, which was renamed Isaac Hawkins Hall in 2017, named after one of the slaves sold by the Jesuit priests in 1838. Today, the Georgetown University 272 Descendants have formed a foundation to address the legacies of enslavement in the United States. Further information can be gained by an Internet search for a CBS story on the topic in 2016.
Mulledy’s sale of slaves, while ending his career at Georgetown, did not deter him from a 2nd term as the president there in 1845, following his brother, Samuel. He was also the 1st president of College of Holy Cross in Worchester, Mass. He lived until 1860, serving as pastor for a number of churches in Washington and Philadelphia.
Since Thomas and Samuel were priests, they had no children. There were 9 other siblings, which spawned many descendants of the Mulledy family. The Mulledy family has long been an integral part of farm life of Hampshire County and remains to this day a vital part of Hampshire County for over 200 years.
I hope you enjoy this blast from the past. For more information about Hampshire County history, please visit www.fortpearsallpress.com, www.historichampshire.org, Hampshire History Facebook page and Hampshire Times Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.