BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — A former standout volleyball player at Hampshire High School died last week in a motorcycle accident here that has the driver still hospitalized.
Kendra Connelly, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries she suffered in the wreck just before midnight Monday, Oct. 26.
Nicholas Vernon, who was driving the motorcycle when it crashed, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he remained Monday, Boiling Spring Lakes Police Chief Greg Jordan said.
Vernon and Connelly were riding along Fifty Lakes Drive, through a residential section of this town of 5,300 people about an hour northwest of Myrtle Beach, when he ran off the side of the road. The cycle clipped a sign and then hit a small brick wall over a culvert, police said, throwing both people from it.
Chief Jordan said weather didn’t play a factor and there was no indication of a malfunction by the motorcycle.
“We’re definitely not rushing anything,” Jordan said. “We’re just gathering all the evidence together.”
The district attorney’s office will determine if any charges will be filed, the chief said.
Connelly, then an Augusta resident, graduated Hampshire High School in 2013. She was the MVP of the 2012 Trojan volleyball team her senior year, which was Coach Megan Fuller’s 1st year of her 2nd stint as HHS head coach.
The season was demanding for Connelly.
“She was part of a pretty successful team her junior year and then transitioned to being the lone senior on a team that was heavy with inexperience,” Fuller recalled this week.
Connelly “led with a firm hand, but was a good example of hard work for her younger crew,” Fuller said. “For years, those younger girls would talk about Kendra and how ‘scary’ she was because she demanded their best and did not let their age become an excuse.”
Connelly left behind 2 young daughters, her parents, grandparents and 5 sisters. Visitation was held on Monday at Giffin Funeral Home in Capon Bridge.
Donations toward her funeral expenses can be made on Giffin’s website or to a gofundme account set up for her.
For Kendra Connelly’s complete obituary, turn to page 2A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.