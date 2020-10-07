Two weeks of overnight delays are underway on U.S. 50 just east of Romney.
The Division of Highways said repaving work is being done on 50 from Bill Taylor Road to the light in front of Hampshire High School. Crews are working from 7 each night to 5 the next morning Sunday through Thursday.
Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the work zone.
As always, the exact schedule relies on weather conditions.
* * *
A combined flu vaccine and COVID testing drive-through clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Hampshire High School parking lot in Sunrise Summit.
Bring an insurance card for flu shots or $26 in cash for adults and $19.85 for children. The COVID testing requires a photo ID.
* * *
An outdoor interactive theater experience that includes a hayride is being staged this Saturday and next in Purgitsville.
The “Ichabod Crane Tales” start at 7 p.m. both nights at Flying Squirrel Ranch and Farm, 134 Rada Road, Purgitsville. It’s 4 miles south of Junction.
The show is free, but donations will be appreciated.
It’s a follow-up to last October’s staging of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” that chronicles Ichabod Crane’s encounter with the Headless Horseman.
This year’s event begins in the Flying Squirrel’s barn and invites participants to help find Johnie Jacobsen, who has tried to steal Farmer John’s pumpkins, only to be kidnapped by the pumpkin hobgoblins himself. The hunt includes Ichabod Crane, Farmer John and a talking dog named Baxter.
Organizers promise that the event won’t be too scary for the little ones.
* * *
Monday is Columbus Day. Government offices are closed and no mail will be delivered.
Hampshire County students will have a “non-traditional” instruction day, meaning they’ll be home, not in the school buildings. The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will have students in class.
* * *
The Romney Water Department is wrapping up the annual flushing of fire hydrants throughout town this week.
Flushing began Sept. 28 and ends by Friday.
When hydrants are flushed, discoloration of the water occurs. The discoloration and turbulent water are in no way harmful to your health.
Residents should check both hot and cold water for discoloration before doing any laundry or dishwashing. If water is discolored, house lines should be flushed through all available spigots until the water runs clear again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.