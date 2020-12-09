Friends of the Cacapon has won a $5,000 grant from the state’s Stream Partners Program.
“We have a host of things we will be doing with this generous grant,” said Tim Reese, head of the Cacapon group.
Programs that will benefit from the money range from a spring float to Bloomery to the annual fly fishing clinic for kids to startup funds for next August’s proposed 1st-ever Cacapon Riverfest at The River House.
The funds pay for monthly water testing and the organization’s liability insurance.
The grant was 1 of 17 issued across the state, awarding a total of $77,025.
The West Virginia Stream Partners Program is a cooperative effort between the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the Division of Natural Resources, the Division of Forestry and the Soil Conservation Agency. The program has $100,000 appropriated each year to award to watershed associations interested in protecting and restoring state streams.
The West Virginia Stream Partners Program began in 1996. The Legislature appropriated general revenue funds to support a grant program that encourages citizens to work with state agencies and local stakeholders. It supplies seed grants, and helps organizations form partnerships to complete projects that will have long-term effects on the community and the watershed.
Many watershed associations formed in 1996 are still active and successful today.
“The West Virginia Stream Partners Program is proud to support the watershed volunteers across this state who have dedicated years to the love of West Virginia and our streams and rivers,” said Stream Partners Coordinator Jennifer Pauer. “Over the past 25 years, we have supported 122 organizations and their volunteers. The $5,000 investment in these communities is matched with hundreds of volunteer hours and additional project funds that have proven to improve our streams and the quality of life within the watersheds and state.”
