Health Fair

From 2019: Folks stop in at Hope Christian Church for health resources.

AUGUSTA — The Fall Health Fair sponsored by Augusta Ruritan Club is bouncing back from a 2-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

On Oct. 8, from 7 to 11 a.m., Hope Christian Church in Augusta will host several tables filled with free or low-cost services to the community with no appointment required.

