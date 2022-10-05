AUGUSTA — The Fall Health Fair sponsored by Augusta Ruritan Club is bouncing back from a 2-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.
On Oct. 8, from 7 to 11 a.m., Hope Christian Church in Augusta will host several tables filled with free or low-cost services to the community with no appointment required.
Cash and checks are welcome, but credit and debit cards, insurance cards and HAS accounts will not be accepted.
“I always have enough supplies,” coordinator Liz Voit commented about her preparation to finally provide the resources to the community. She recalled having around 200 to 300 visitors in previous years but expects a higher attendance this fall after canceling for a couple of years due to Covid.
Below are local community presenters that will be expected this Saturday:
• Hampshire County Health Department with flu & Covid vaccines
• Hampshire County Parents as Teachers program
• TPM Foundation
• Trinity Family Healthcare LLC
• Trinity Horizons of Hope
• Diabetic Management/ Valley Health, monofilament testing for peripheral neuropath
• Free EKGS read by cardiologist Dr. Melanie Mattson from 8-10 a.m.
• Humana representative to discuss open enrollment
• HOSA students (future health professionals) will be assisting the health care professionals.
The newly updated Covid booster and current flu shots will also be available and distributed by the Hampshire County Health Department.
Blood tests will be drawn on-site and processed by Labcorp. Results can be accessed electronically or by mail.
Voit also mentioned that there would be “a lot of resources for addiction recovery.”
This will be the first one since Covid,” Voit reminded residents.
For more information, follow the Hampshire County Health Fair Facebook page.
