Romney resident’s battle with Covid leaves him in need of a new liver
David “D.J.” Johnson of Romney was one of the many Hampshire residents who fell ill with Covid, contracting the virus in January.
At first it seemed fairly run-of-the-mill, his sister Carrie Massie said.
“He quarantined; he did everything he needed to do,” she recalled.
Then, the weekend of Feb. 7 rolled around, and something wasn’t right.
In fact, something was wrong. Very wrong.
“He was very confused,” Massie recounted. “His fiancée (Ashley Hunt) reached out to me that he wasn’t himself. The only thing he could get accurate was his name.”
After arriving at the local emergency room, it was apparent that Johnson’s condition was serious, so he was taken to Martinsburg, where it was revealed that his liver was struggling. Because Johnson’s liver had been weakened by an illness in the past, the organ was right in the virus’ line of fire.
“He had end stage liver failure,” Massie said. He was then transferred to UPMC Pittsburgh. It was an emotional whirlwind, his sister explained.
“We had been told twice to prepare for the phone call that he wouldn’t make it,” she said.
Due to the care Johnson received in Pittsburgh, spearheaded by Dr. Ramon Bataller, the chief of hematology, Johnson began to improve. So much so, that he was even able to come back to his home in Romney on Feb.15.
“Things were looking pretty good, and his confusion went away,” Massie said.
On April 19, Johnson found out that he needed a liver transplant, and so he’s back in Pittsburgh currently.
“If he’s released from the hospital and here in Romney, and we receive that call (that a liver is available), we have 4 hours to present him at the door,” Massie described the process. “At any time, the phone can ring and he can receive that liver.”
Liver surgery is a serious undertaking. Johnson’s surgery itself will last between 12 and 18 hours, and the recovery time in the hospital could be up to 2 weeks or more.
Massie said that the doctors are looking for a living donor for Johnson, which is preferable to a deceased donor because of its slightly higher success rate.
Of course, Covid throws a wrench into the entire process.
“The doctors described this as the ‘perfect storm,’” Massie added. “The Covid went into his body and attacked his weakest organ. It went in there and ravaged him.”
As far as the liver transplant, Johnson is on a waiting list. UPMC Pittsburgh has a program called “The Swap,” where even if you’re not the right blood type to donate a liver to Johnson, it can be swapped with someone who is.
Massie called Johnson’s care at UPMC Pittsburgh “world-class.”
“It’s been unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like this,” she praised. “The nurses are phenomenal. I’m a firm believer that he ended up here at UPMC for a reason.”
She said that the doctors in Pittsburgh saved her brother’s life.
“They’re the only reason he’s here today,” she added.
Johnson’s fiancée Hunt even went through the process to try to be Johnson’s donor, but her liver is too small to work for him. Hunt and Johnson have been together over 5 years and just bought a house last year, Massie said.
“They have a life ahead of them,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can and praying.”
Being a liver donor can save a life. The liver is a regenerative organ, so it has the ability to regrow in just a few months, leaving both the donor and the recipient with a fully functional liver.
UPMC Pittsburgh offers information on how to become a living donor at http://www.upmc.com/livingdonortransplant. Living donors can be anyone from friends to family to simply someone who wants to help.
Johnson, Massie and their families are hopeful about the possibility of a new liver for Johnson.
“I just want to bring awareness to organ donation,” Johnson said. “If I don’t receive one, maybe the next person will.”
Yesterday morning, Johnson got the call that there was a potential match from a deceased donor in Virginia, so Massie said things are definitely looking up for her family. The liver should be in Pittsburgh by Wednesday morning at the latest.
“We got a call, and they think they have him a liver,” Massie said. “Right now, things are looking very promising.”
