SUNRISE SUMMIT — “If you see something, say something.”
That was the advice given by Principal Adam Feazell after last Wednesday’s campus-wide drug sweep at Hampshire High School.
The sweep began Wednesday morning at 8:45 a.m., and the school went into lockdown. Feazell made a callout to families to explain that there was no danger, but the school was simply performing a routine search for drugs and other items not permitted on school grounds.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, partnering with the Department of Corrections K-9 Unit, confiscated several items, confirmed HHS PRO Officer Cpl. J.M. Kesner.
An investigation will continue with some of the items located.
The high school’s student handbook addresses searches like Wednesday’s drug sweep, detailing that any persons or property within the school buildings or on the campus are subject to random searches by certified drug dogs and law enforcement personnel, and that periodically, administration will conduct these searches.
The handbook explains that these “searches” may look different depending on the situation; they could be morning bag searches as students arrive at the school. They could be random classroom searches.
“Refusing to cooperate during the morning bag search will result in the student being searched each time they occur,” the handbook reads. “Refusing to be searched when an administrator has reasonable suspicion or during a random search will also result in disciplinary action.”
Last week’s sweep was a part of what will be a routine practice up on Sunrise Summit, Feazell noted in his callout, and was overall a success in sending the message that HHS will be a drug-free zone. Superintendent Jeff Pancione echoed Feazell’s sentiment last week, saying that administration is “committed to keeping Hampshire a drug-free school.”
“This sort of a thing is an issue everywhere, not just here,” Feazell explained. “We just want to be ahead of the curve. Drug use will not be accepted at Hampshire High School.” o
