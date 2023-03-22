SLANESVILLE — The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for suspect who attempted to impersonate law enforcement and stop a woman’s car in Slanesville Monday night.
A woman called 911 late Monday to report that a UTV operated by a man attempted to stop her vehicle by flashing red and blue lights.
The incident occurred in the area of Voit Road and Old Martinsburg Grade Road near Slanesville, and the woman proceeded to a safe area and reported what happened.
She said that the man was wearing a hoodie-style shirt and made more than one attempt to get her to stop her vehicle.
“Our patrol cars are very well marked with stripes, and lit really well,” said Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions. “We do have police vehicles that aren’t marked, or that have less lighting, but if someone is ever uncomfortable, they can always call 911 to make sure or go to a well-lit place.”
He added that generally, if a police vehicle is pursuing you, you don’t want to speed up. But calling 911 to verify the status of the vehicle wouldn’t take much time.
“Our dispatch could verify that pretty quickly,” he added.
Sions emphasized that mindfulness on the part of the driver is crucial.
An individual impersonating law enforcement doesn’t happen very often, and hasn’t in Hampshire County for a few years, Sions said.
And with Monday’s incident, so far only one individual has reported it.
The officers who responded to the call canvassed the Slanesville area and were unable to locate the subject. The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page Monday night that citizens traveling alone should use caution, and if anyone has any information on the incident, they can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894 or anonymously through their website, hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
