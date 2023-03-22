SLANESVILLE — The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for suspect who attempted to impersonate law enforcement and stop a woman’s car in Slanesville Monday night.

 A woman called 911 late Monday to report that a UTV operated by a man attempted to stop her vehicle by flashing red and blue lights.

