June 24: Donald Ray Bowman, 64, of Winchester, Va., was arrested for DUI (1st offense).
June 25: Stacey Lynn Malcolm, 36, of Springfield was arrested for possession of CDS (fentanyl/heroin).
June 25: Andrew Thomas Wilderson, 22, of Baker was arrested for driving under the influence.
June 26: Katelyn Marie Alger, 26, of Romney was arrested for domestic battery x2, assault on government employee x2, obstructing officer, failure to fingerprint, disorderly conduct.
June 26: Dakota Scott Kitzmiller, 21, of Mount Storm was arrested for domestic battery.
June 21-27
