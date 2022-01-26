CHARLESTON — The leadership of the State Firemen’s Association — which also happens to be 3 Hampshire County volunteer firefighters — was working the state capitol for 2 days last week to find funding to support their cause.
The group is backing bills that would give the state’s 427 volunteer fire companies a bigger cut of homeowners’ insurance premiums. The revenue would finance an existing equipment and training fund and establish a new recruitment and retention fund.
West Virginia residents currently pay 0.45% of their homeowners insurance into a fire prevention fund. The bill would raise that cut to 1%.
“It would increase insurance premiums less than a dollar a month on a $250,000 house,” said Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons, who is president of the State Firemen’s Association.
Along with past presidents Brian “Tad” Malcolm and Jerry Loudin, both with the Springfield Valley Fire Company, Parsons lobbied legislative leaders last Wednesday afternoon and Thursday at the Capitol.
“We spoke to everybody,” Parsons said, “the leadership of all the important committees.”
Malcolm said he met personally with about 5 different senators and 3 delegates.
“Overall it was positive,” he said.
When — or if — the bills advance remains to be seen. The Legislature is in session through March 12. o
