I had left off a line from my original notes that then gave everyone the false impression about this issue. It should have read that these 16- and 17-year-old children can register early. The bill also states that “nothing in paragraph (1) may be construed to require a state to permit an individual who is under 18 years of age at the time of an election for federal office to vote in the elections.”
I also totally agree with Alyson that if you want a complete view of anything I write always go to the source and read it for yourself. That’s why I generally encourage readers to see for yourselves. Again, thanks Alyson for helping keep me straight.
On to my thoughts for today’s topic, freedom of speech. It seems as if every day I read about how the large social media outlets are censoring more and more things they deem inappropriate. Especially the views from those on the right. Remember, I view things from the right.
The most high-profile instance of recent times is the total banning of former President Trump from Twitter. And the case of Former President Trump’s lawsuit that he had no right to block certain individuals from posting on his site. That is not what I plan to discuss.
For me it’s a question of, does my view or your differing view have a right to a platform that carries both views and allows the reader to make their own decisions no matter what their party affiliation. To silence any one view or side of a topic is not healthy for anyone or a society as a whole.
Opposing views should be discussed without anger or fear of retribution if a society is expected to grow and eventually provide a way to get along.
I’ve previously assumed (and we know what that means) that Facebook and Twitter were open forum sites that people could and would post their views and receive responses.
But over the last couple of years I have had to discard that view and come to the realization that there is no such place if your view doesn’t align with the owners of these forums. It’s either their way or the highway.
When I raised my concern with my friend who happens to be left-leaning and a lawyer, he pointed out that Twitter (Jack Dorsey) and Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg) can get away with it because they are privately owned companies.
And second, because the courts have yet to define whether they can continue to remain outside the existing laws or whether they may fall under several existing laws pertaining to how they function when it considers freedom of speech. He said that to make a determination, a lawsuit would have to be filed and then the case would have to make it to the Supreme Court to be adjudicated.
And by the way there is one such case in Texas right now so we will have to see how this one plays out to see what the next step would be.
Let me quote Supreme Court Justice Thomas from his recent dissent, “But if the aim is to ensure that speech is not smothered, then the more glaring concern must perforce (had to look this one up; necessity or inevitability) be the dominant digital platforms themselves. As Twitter made clear, the right to cut off speech lies most powerfully in the hands of private digital platforms. The extent to which that power matters for purposes of the First Amendment and the extent to which that power could lawfully be modified raise interesting and important questions”.
Surprisingly in what appears to be a totally unrelated lawsuit pertaining to defamations and libel, U.S. District Court Judge Laurence Silberman stated his view on a monopoly by the media. He concluded: “It should be borne in mind that the first step taken by any potential authoritarian or dictatorial regime is to gain control of communications, particularly the delivery of news. It is fair to conclude, therefore, that one-party control of the press and media is a threat to a viable democracy. It may even give rise to countervailing extremism. The First Amendment guarantees a free press to foster a vibrant trade of ideas. But a biased press can distort the marketplace. And when the media has proven its willingness — if not eagerness — to so distort, it is a profound mistake to stand by unjustified legal rules that serve only to enhance the press’ power.”
Closing thought: it sure sounds a lot like the communist manifesto line items 20 and 21; 20. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policymaking positions. 21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.
Now here is a great read, the 1963 communist manifesto. See how many have come to pass over the last 58 years, scary.
