MARTINSBURG — A Rio man was sentenced to two years in prison last week for possessing a firearm illegally.
In U.S. District Court last Wednesday, Jason Lee Gordon, 36, of Rio was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Charging documents reported that officers were recently called to Gordon’s home for a welfare check and a destruction of property complaint reported by his girlfriend.
Gordon left the home shortly after officers were dispatched.
When the officers arrived on scene, they found Gordon in his car in a ditch. Deputies recovered three rifles, two shotguns and four pistols in Gordon’s vehicle.
Gordon, convicted previously of domestic violence in Mineral County in 2009, is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Kane prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.
U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.
