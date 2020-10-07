Parents, staff stay mostly positive
Last Friday marked the inaugural “Virtual Friday,” after a school board decision on Sept. 21 that switched Hampshire County to a hybrid instruction model, in an attempt to alleviate some of the stress on teachers during this unprecedented fall semester.
At the Sept. 21 board meeting, Springfield-Green Spring Elementary kindergarten teacher Gayle Allen teamed up with Capon Bridge Elementary’s principal John Ferraro to present concerns from teachers across the county about the balance between teachers focusing on their virtual students and their brick-and-mortar students. After hearing Allen and Ferraro’s presentation, the board decided that Oct. 2 would kick off “virtual Fridays,” where all students would be learning remotely, ideally giving teachers a day to breathe and get caught up and prepared for the following week.
“Overall, I think virtual Friday went well,” said Jodie Long, principal at Slanesville Elementary. “This year, with the blended learning platform, teachers are spending twice as much time as they would normally spend getting lessons ready, uploading videos, grading assignments for both brick and virtual students, conferencing with students and parents, both in-person and virtually, navigating Schoology for the 1st time, implementing iReady for the 1st time, meeting their TalentEd deadlines, and all of this while assuring that safety guidelines are being followed.
“I feel this is a necessary day for teachers to plan and prep.”
Allen added her thoughts as well, calling virtual Fridays a “mixed blessing.”
“While they give us more flexible time without students, the situation generates more work when you make all the children virtual on Fridays,” she explained.
“Mixed blessing” is probably the most accurate assessment, and parents across the county are feeling similarly. With kids home all day on Fridays, many parents have to figure out their schedules for work, childcare and more, the detail that prompted the school board to initially nix the idea of a hybrid, part-time in-person, part-time virtual learning plan for the semester. However, when concerns about balancing the workload came to light several weeks ago, it was clear that something needed to change.
Alan Dice of Augusta has been viewing the virtual Friday cup as half-full.
“I love it,” he said. “I’m working from home, so I made the best of it…don’t think we could do it daily, but so far, it’s fine. It’s just 1 day a week and we are flexible.”
Some folks, however, are up against issues such as poor Internet connectivity, which makes learning virtually a huge hurdle to jump.
“Poor Internet service doesn’t help,” said Shannon Holz. “We do the work and pray it is getting sent the right way.”
Romney’s Mat Shafer added that parents can use virtual Fridays as a time for their child to “fly solo” on assignments.
“It’s the educational equivalent of bicycle training. You can’t walk beside the kid forever with them on training wheels, you have to let them balance themselves and learn how to ride the bike,” he said. “Yes, they will make mistakes at first, maybe even a few times, but the teacher sees what they do and what efforts are put forth and adjusts their teaching accordingly.”
Long also thanked the board for voting to put virtual Fridays in place, because teachers need a break.
“We all do,” she pointed out. “We chose our professions because we love kids and want to do everything we can to teach and help them. I’m amazed at how well (the teachers) are adjusting, but I also see how necessary virtual Fridays are in order to make this whole thing work. We can’t expect teachers to be effective if they spend every night and weekend consumed with school.”
