Parker, Judy, Ladd and Young honored with Spirit of Giving award
The Community Foundation honored 4 passionate pillars of Hampshire County at last Wednesday’s virtual Spirit of Giving ceremony: Don Judy, Sarah Ladd, Susan Parker and the late Dean Young.
Judy, pastor of White Pine Church of the Brethren and member of the Mill Creek Ruritans, was presented the award because of his service to the people of Purgitsville.
“His service to the community far exceeds his role as leader of his church,” introduced Deb Champ, one of Judy’s fellow Ruritans. “He also led the charge with getting a public water extension to the Purgitsville…navigating political hurdles to bring the project to fruition.”
After the well water in Purgitsville was tested for high levels of carcinogens, Judy stepped up to spearhead the public water extension project.
Sarah Ladd, a 2021 HHS grad and owner of Brushy Ridge Farm Stand in Slanesville, was also awarded a Spirit of Giving honor for her support of her peers who went through hard times through the last year, including friends who were battling illness or experienced the death of a loved one.
“When (Sarah) decided she wanted to do something to help several of her friends who were facing unexpected medical expenses, and another set of friends who lost their mother to cancer, she thought big and aimed high,” said Roy Knight, who introduced the 18-year-old honoree.
Ladd decided to donate one of her hogs and organize a fundraiser called the “Piggest Raffle Ever,” which resulted in $8,410 going back to 5 families who needed it most.
Susan Parker was the 3rd honoree, and her kindness and deep connection to her community was highlighted in her introduction by Tina Ladd.
Parker’s work with the schools, the recycling group in the county and Mustang Garden at Slanesville Elementary were just some of the service projects described.
“She’s quick to offer help,” Ladd said. “If someone from the farming community needs help, Susan is there. If the local animal shelter needs a small financial donation, Susan is there. When the Hampshire County fair needs help in the crop barn, Susan is there.”
Parker, also the leader of the recycling committee here, was described as having a “heart of gold, and she seeks to help anyone in need with a smile on her face.”
The 4th and final honoree was Dean Young, former president of the Bank of Romney, who passed away at the end of August.
“It’s an honor to do this, but it’s also difficult,” said Mike Cheshire, pastor and Young’s former coworker at the Bank of Romney. “(Dean’s) no longer with us on this Earth, but his impact will last forever.”
Young worked with HHS athletic director Trey Stewart to find roughly $1.5 million needed to install turf and a rubberized track at HHS. Young helped involve the community to raise funds, and with help on the bank side, the project has been completed for several months now.
Whether it’s in the realm of athletics or academics, Young cared about his community, Cheshire said.
“He loved this community and gave to this community endlessly. He poured all of himself out for his family and his community,” Cheshire added. “Whether it’s with schools, church, the Rotary Club or the young people of Hampshire County, Dean’s influence is everywhere.”
Along with being awarded the honor, the Community Foundation also pledged to donate $500 for each honoree to give to a charitable organization of their choice.
Judy chose the Springfield Assembly of God Surge Youth Program, Ladd picked The River House’s Johanna Murray arts fund and Parker decided on Mustang Garden in Slanesville. The grant awarded in Young’s honor will be added to the scholarship fund that was established in his name after his passing. o
