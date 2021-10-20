ELKINS — A Three Churches woman has pled guilty to drug distribution charges.
Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Ann Howell, also known as Jennifer Jefferson, admitted to her role during a federal court proceeding Thursday.
Howell pled guilty to a count of aiding and abetting distribution of methamphetamine. Charges say she sold meth in October 2018 in Hardy County.
She faces 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force and the Moorefield Police Department investigated. o
