Situated in the middle of Hampshire County, the Augusta Fire Company was called for nearly half again more vehicle accidents than fires in 2021.
The company responded to 92 accidents and calls for 16 landing zones. Fire calls were led by 43 for structures and 24 brush fires. The company was dispatched and canceled en route another 62 times.
By way of comparison, the company handled 36 total calls 44 years ago.
* * *
The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is Monday. Government offices will be closed and no mail will be delivered.
School is out in Hampshire County and at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind.
* * *
West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources is issuing a 1-time payment of $400 this week to recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program who were active in the WV Works program during December and are eligible to continue in January.
This payment will be credited to each recipient’s EBT card or through direct deposit.
* * *
Farm Credit of the Virginias has included the Hampshire County Sheriff’s annual toy drive in its annual Christmas donation.
The lender is giving $15,000 that will be divided among 19 charities in the 3 states it serves.
* * *
A 2nd Hampshire County ambulance in 2 weeks was involved in an accident.
Ambulance 107 was making a transfer from Capon Bridge to Augusta when a black Dodge Ram pickup sideswiped it on U.S. 50 atop Schaffenaker Mountain on Monday night, Jan. 3.
Frederick County, Va., police stopped the truck at the state line, Hampshire County authorities reported. The ambulance driver was not injured and the ambulance was back in service shortly afterward.
* * *
Eric Veach, a 10-year veteran of the Potomac State College police department, has been named interim police captain there. He’s a 2004 graduate of Potomac State.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia fell another half cent a gallon last week, averaging $3.17 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the state. Prices in West Virginia are 9.5 cents lower than a month ago, but still 89.2 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 2.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.29 Sunday. The national average is down 5.5 cents from a month ago, but stands 97.5 cents higher than a year ago.
