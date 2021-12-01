SUNRISE SUMMIT — Maybe the 2nd time’s the charm.
Realtor Paige Manuel said that the former Weimer Chevrolet property is under contract, the 2nd time this year the 10,000-square-foot building on 2.61 acres next to Hampshire Square Plaza has, presumably, been sold.
The 1st deal went under contract in February for the full asking price of $1.1 million, but the buyer backed out in May after the business he proposed to lease the property to decided not to open an operation here.
Now, Manuel, with Oak Crest Commercial Real Estate in Winchester, says a new deal is on the table.
He declined to name the buyer or the sale price until closing, which could happen in late December or early January.
But the deal feels more solid, if only because of the activity passersby have noted at the site.
“You probably see the Weimer employees cleaning out the building,” Manuel said.
The building has 4,800 square feet of finished office and showroom space and 5,200 square feet of garage and warehouse. The lot has 30 regular parking spaces and 3 more for trucks with trailers.
The property has sat empty for nearly 3 years since Weimer closed the Chevrolet dealership at the end of 2018. Weimer had the operation for less than 6 years after buying it from Bob Mayhew, who built the facility in 1990, moving the dealership from downtown Romney to Sunrise Summit.
