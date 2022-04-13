MORGANTOWN — The Division of Highways is highlighting hundreds of miles of paving, patching and ditchwork it plans to complete this year along with dozens of bridges it will repair.
No major work appears to be in store for Hampshire County, judging from the colorful, but hard-to-use interactive map state officials were touting at last week’s rollout.
More than 800 miles of West Virginia roads are scheduled for paving.
Gov. Jim Justice and state transportation officials came to Morgantown last Wednesday to promote the paving plan.
“If you’re trying to recruit people to West Virginia, the 1st thing they ask about is the schools and the next thing they ask about are roads. They’ve got to have good highways,” Justice said.
The governor emphasized that paving plans have grown yearly since 2019, with $208 million worth of projects scheduled for this season.
“And that’s the just the beginning,” said Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston.
He said more money will be available as funds are dispersed from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Congress approved late last year.
“As that trickles in, we keep adding more to our plan,” Wriston said.
The interactive map is to keep residents up-to-date on road projects. It displays projects that are planned, underway and completed. It will be updated every 2 weeks as roadwork progresses.
But clicking on a colored road portion on the map brings up a dialog box that can be the 1st of 2,000 similar projects and doesn’t highlight the road clicked on.
West Virginia’s Division of Highways maintains 35,000 miles of roads around the state.
This year’s maintenance plan includes 709 miles of new paving, 689 miles of ongoing paving projects and 170 new bridge projects combined with 164 ongoing bridge repairs.
The state also plans thousands of miles of drainage ditching, patching and slide repairs.
