The 2021 Session of the 85th Legislature has been like no other that I have ever experienced here in Charleston.
Masks are required in the Capitol and only 2 rooms are large enough to hold committee meetings — the House Chamber and the Government Organization Room. Between each meeting members have to be evacuated from the rooms so that they can be thoroughly sanitized.
Galleries are reserved for delegates not wanting to wear masks or not wanting to remain on the floor during sessions. The West Gallery is reserved for a few members of the media. The halls are mostly empty with only a scant few scheduled visitors.
Among the bills that I have sponsored this year is HB2002. This bill expands accessibility to broadband Internet in West Virginia. It will expand on existing broadband laws that we have passed here over the past few years.
It will make it less expensive and easier for providers of Internet services to install broadband fiber. It will also make it easier for local governments to enter into co-ops to expand broadband.
The pandemic that we have been enduring over this past year has shown our entire state how vitally important dependable Internet is in our area. I know how much it has impacted your family as it has impacted mine.
Through Zoom and Microsoft Team meetings I was able to continue working on committees in Charleston and across the country. I can’t say that all of these meetings went without Internet problems on my end or their end.
My daughter, a 6th-grade science teacher, has had many interesting lessons from her computer. However, in the middle of some of her lessons a student or 2 might disappear. One day as she was teaching a lesson she disappeared. As she struggled to get back on she could hear her students saying “Where did the teacher go?”
My grandson was able to have classes with his classmates at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and was able to design this year’s Christmas card for the School.
Some of the stories I am hearing from our community have been sad as parents and grandparents are struggling to get their children and grandchildren to sites where they can get reception. We need to guarantee that this generation and the next can have quality access to internet services.
I will be in Charleston until April 16. During that time the best way to contact me is by phone at 304-340-3157 or email, ruth.rowan@wvhouse.gov.
Republican Ruth Rowan represents the 57th District in the House of Delegates. This is her 8th term in office.
