The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Aubrianna Leigh Crane of Capon Bridge.
Crane was last seen during the evening of Dec. 11, and is believed to have run away from her home on Timber Ridge Road in Capon Bridge shortly before midnight.
The Sheriff's Office posted Monday that they believe the teen could be attempting to travel to Lynchburg, Va., or the state of Louisiana. She's 5'1", weighs approximately 105 pounds and has light green eyes and light brown shoulder-length hair.
The Sheriff's Office added that she commonly wears heavier makeup, making her look older than 15, and uses the name "Brianna Greany" on social media.
"Although a definite clothing description is not available, she is possibly wearing ripped jeans, a hoodie and black shoes," their post read.
Anyone with any information about the teen's whereabouts is urged to contact the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips may be sent through their website, www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com or to their Facebook page.
The Review will post updates as information is available.
