Posted to Facebook Friday:
Good ol honest Abe said it best .. 1858 at that…
“Under the operation of that policy, that agitation has not only, not ceased, but has constantly augmented.
In my opinion, it will not cease, until a crisis shall have been reached, and passed —
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
164 years ago, government-driven tension escalated to the point of war. Government, although necessary to oversee and implement things that private sectors would exploit, thrives off of the dissent, the negativity of side vs. side, and neighbor against neighbor, as that can accumulate momentum for election after election with only slight changes to narrative.
Today’s decision by the Supreme Court was no doubt monumental and historic. Whether you stood as pro life, or pro choice, everyone is losing today. Social media has been filled with hatred from one side towards the other. That won’t stop. Friendships will end, quarrels will rage on, and all for something none of us can individually control.
I’m scared for my kids, to grow up in such an intolerant world. It’s OK to have difference of opinion. It’s OK to view things from different perspectives. It’s OK to agree to disagree. But sadly, those seem like lost concepts.
Being passionate about an issue is one thing. But to take a stance that anyone that disagrees with you is wrong and could never be right unless they took your side … well.. I’m not even sure what to call that, but I’m pretty sure it falls right into what Lincoln was referring to.
We’re going to repeat history. It’s not going to be pretty.
Love your God (whatever / whoever it is you believe in) Love your family, love your friends, love your neighbor… because at the end of the day without love, hate will ruin us all.
Bryan Beverage lives near Sunrise Summit. o
