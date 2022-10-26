Shovels hit the dirt at new elementary sites in Augusta, Slanesville
AUGUSTA — “There has never been anything we’ve asked of this county to do to support the kids that they haven’t done,” said former school board president Debbie Champ on Monday at the groundbreaking of the new schools in Slanesville and Augusta.
The 2 groundbreaking events symbolized a massive step forward in the actual process of getting 3 new elementary schools to Hampshire County: site work is currently being done at both locations, and the events celebrated that with the schools’ communities and the students who will eventually go to the new schools.
The event saw speeches from Superintendent Jeff Pancione, current board president Ed Morgan, former board president Debbie Champ – who was in office when the school bond passed in 2020, as well as Keith MacIntosh, representing Sen. Joe Manchin, and also McKinley Architecture and Engineering’s Patrick Rymer and Ernie Dellatorre, who have been guiding the board through the design process for months.
“It’s a really exciting day,” Champ said.
Dellatore thanked the board, the Central Office staff and the volunteers who made up the CEFP (Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan) committee, which played a vital role in the planning of the new school buildings.
Rymer echoed Dellatore’s sentiments, adding, “Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this.”
MacIntosh read a statement from Sen. Manchin, which emphasized the importance of investing in Hampshire County’s youth and added, “a new school means a fresh start.”
Pancione also emphasized that the schools won’t be named “North” and “Central” forever, but the student body who will attend the school will be able to pick the school mascot, name and colors.
The Central school is already out to bid, and while North’s site isn’t quite there yet, dirt is definitely moving in Slanesville.
Also available at both groundbreaking ceremonies were the floor plans for the new schools, and images depicting what the face and layout of the schools will actually look like to the eye.
The student bodies at both Augusta and Slanesville elementary schools participated in the ceremony, and the younger students – students who will end up being 4th and 5th graders at the new schools – were even able to don hard hats and help with the initial digging. Hampshire High School’s Pro Start class provided refreshments after each ceremony.
