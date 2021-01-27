A new week is bringing a new plan for vaccinating West Virginians against Covid-19.
Out is the regional model that Gov. Jim Justice ordered a couple of weeks ago, a plan that had Hampshire, Hardy, Grant and Mineral counties all sending residents to Moorefield’s National Guard Armory for their vaccinations.
Now the vaccinations are returning to individual counties, but the state is taking control of scheduling.
Any West Virginia resident age 65 or older can sign up for the vaccine in 1 of 2 ways:
• Visit vaccinate.wv.gov.
• Call 1-833-734-0965 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays.
The County Health department is no longer scheduling appointments, although anyone who had already signed up locally is being added to the state list.
County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker said details are being ironed out daily. The new plan, she said, starts next Monday.
“I don’t know what that means as far as amount of dosages,” she said, although she expects the state to continue to distribute doses based on the population of each county.
She called the regional clinics very successful.
“We have been able to vaccinate 500 people a day by pulling together,” she said, extending thanks to the department’s volunteers, the county’s Office of Emergency Management, the Sheriff’s office and Hampshire Memorial Hospital for their assistance.
She noted that E.A. Hawse Health Center in Baker partnered with the 4 county health departments to run the clinics.
Justice announced the new statewide scheduling and return to county distribution last Thursday.
West Virginia became the 1st state in the nation to utilize the digital vaccination scheduling system by Everbridge when it launched Monday morning.
“Now, they are going to help us coordinate vaccines as we get them from the federal government,” Gov. Justice said. “This system gives you the ability to put your information in directly and helps us coordinate, when vaccines are available, to notify you when and where to come to get your vaccine.”
On the 1st day, Justice said, more than 62,000 people signed up.
He said the model takes pressure off the individual county health departments.
West Virginia continues to set the pace nationally for vaccinating residents. At the end of last week, 87.7 percent of the doses sent to the state had been administered. The national average is less than half that.
