Eighteen-year-old Taylor Michael, who graduated Hampshire High School just 12 days ago, died unexpectedly this morning (Thursday, June 10).
The sheriff’s office said she passed of natural causes.
“Everybody really needs to respect the family’s time as they deal with this,” Sheriff Nathan Sions said.
The Hampshire Review will report more in next Wednesday’s issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.