An age-old truth of life in these parts played out again over the weekend. Rain in the mountains turned into near-disaster here.
“We knew the water was coming north,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said Tuesday morning.
Heavy rains in Grant and Pendleton counties on Thursday sent the South Branch surging on Friday, shooting up from its lazy 2-and-a-half-foot normal level at Springfield to 10-and-a-half feet in just 6 hours.
Minor flood stage is 12 feet.
The upshot? A pair of kayakers had to be rescued near Washington Bottom farm, about 5 miles north of Romney, on Saturday afternoon.
“The South Branch …was rapidly moving and was not safe for recreational purpose,” the Romney Fire Company noted on its Facebook Page.
Springfield Valley Fire Company posted this request: “*Please Stay Off The River Until It Resides To Normal Depths.*”
Romney and Springfield Valley operate a joint swift-water rescue team that responded to the call shortly after 1:30 p.m. that kayakers had overturned and were holding onto trees.
Parsons said the pair were quickly rescued and returned to terra firma.
The swift-water team rescued 2 other people from the river at the Romney bridge on Memorial Day weekend and has been called out several times since, Parsons said.
The river was still at 4-and-a-half feet at mid-morning Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.