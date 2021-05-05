Two Hampshire County schools were locked down and the county government offices were on high alert Wednesday afternoon after a threatening phone call that turned out to be “no immediate threat.”
Hampshire High and Romney Middle schools locked down briefly, but ultimately dismissed as normal.
The 2 schools, the Courthouse and Judicial Center all had an extra presence, courtesy of the sheriff’s office and the state police.
Sheriff Nathan Sions said that the investigation revealed the suspected caller was “well out” of the immediate area.
“We greatly appreciate the cooperation of all agencies involved and our school system,” he said.
* * *
Old Pine Cemetery will hold a cleanup, but no memorial service this year.
Cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. May 22, a Saturday, at the cemetery along U.S. 220 in Purgitsville. All help is appreciated.
The annual memorial service is canceled out of concern for the Covid-19 virus.
* * *
Burlington United Methodist Family Services and the Children’s Home Society will each receive child advocacy center grants, Gov. Jim Justice announced last week.
Burlington will receive $91,911 to provide intake, investigation and follow-up services for victims of child abuse in both Hampshire and Mineral counties.
The Children's Home Society is getting $105,226 for “culturally competent, child-focused and developmentally appropriate services” onsite. The society operates a home in Romney.
In total, Justice announced $2.1 million to 22 nonprofit projects across the state.
* * *
Clearway Energy Inc. has completed its acquisition of Mt. Storm, a 264-megawatt wind farm in Grant County.
The asset was purchased from Castleton Commodities International.
* * *
The Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area will host a virtual meeting from 10 a.m. to noon May 17 to update the public on its management plan. The meeting will also include time for public questions, the annual stakeholders meeting and a quick business meeting for board elections.
For questions or registration information, contact Lukas Ray, partnerships manager at lukas@afnha.org.
* * *
Average gas prices in West Virginia rose 1 cent per gallon last week, averaging $2.77 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State.
The average is 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.07 higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 0.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.89 Sunday. That’s up 1.8 cents from a month ago and $1.13 from a year ago.
