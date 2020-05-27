As a proud native son of Hampshire, I write to you today to strongly advocate for the Hampshire County Schools bond issue, which we will have the privilege to vote upon on June 9.
I understand that many of my fellow Hampshire countians will automatically reject this as a wasteful tax increase foisted on us by faceless bureaucrats who have no idea what they are doing and furthermore will line their pockets regardless of the will of the people.
Nothing could be further from the truth. In our last Board of Education election, 3 new members were voted in by the will of the people. This group was elected as a mandate to break from the old guard and they were chosen to lead our education system in a new direction.
In that, our board, our superintendent, our service personnel and last but certainly not least, our administrators and teachers have answered the call. I am very proud of all who work to provide our most precious resource, our children, the education, sustenance and love and support they deserve.
I started my journey through the Hampshire County school system in the fall of 1960. At that time, my schools, Romney Elementary and Augusta Elementary, were already 9 years old.
Today, we find ourselves in vastly different economic circumstances than we were back when I started school. There is no way given the current economy that Hampshire countians could afford the tax bill that would be required to build the new schools we need, update the ones that need updating, tear down the old schools that need torn down and pay for the asbestos remediation which will be required when said school buildings are torn down.
That is where the West Virginia School Building Authority comes to the rescue. You see, the SBA was formed by an act of the West Virginia Legislature to help poor counties build new schools where funds are not available. This agency has done yeoman work in partnership with the 55 school systems in West Virginia.
Thousands of young West Virginians are attending schools that were either built or rehabilitated by funds from the SBA, including schools right here in Hampshire county.
The School Building Authority exists to help counties put their children in safe, efficient learning environments by working in partnership with the 55 county school boards.
Here is where we as the taxpayers of Hampshire County come into play. The School board, which we elected to do the job, has identified, with the assistance of experts, the best way to right size our schools and to offer more efficiency to the remaining schools.
There will be folks with more inside information than I possess to explain what we will be getting if we approve this bond, but let me just say this. If approved, the county will build three new schools located for the shortest bus ride for our students.
They will tear down 5 old inefficient schools and the state will handle ALL the asbestos remediation for the schools that are torn down. If you haven’t been through the asbestos remediation, you don’t know how expense the process is.
In closing, would you spend 50 cents to get a dollar back? I sure would and I’m not a gambling man. I have calculated that by passing this bond levy, it will cost me about $100 per year. I will gladly pay that amount to have my grandchildren educated in new, efficient schools.
The money we save in heating and cooling costs will allow the board of education to spend more on our students and their classroom needs. The SBA is paying for over half of the cost of both building the new schools and tearing down the old ones.
The school board and the administration have decided on an aggressive pay back so that this bond levy will be paid off long before the first students entering kindergarten graduate high school.
Hampshire County, It’s a no brainer. I strongly urge you to put away your preconceived notions about this bond issue and educate yourself to the facts. The board and administration are all very accessible and would love to answer any questions you may have.
Together, let us take a stand to provide for the future the same way our ancestors did before I started at Romney Elementary 60 years ago.
“If we fail in the task of raising and educating our children, nothing else matters,” -Jacqueline Kennedy.
Hampshire native Bob Mayhew owned the Chevrolet dealership in Hampshire County for many years.
