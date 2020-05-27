What will turnout be like for this primary election that has been delayed 4 weeks as the state has struggled to contain and recover from coronavirus?
Absentee balloting is off the charts. The number returned as of last Friday — 1,550 — is already more than 10 times the typical absentee balloting.
Here are a few numbers to fuel speculation about this year’s turnout.
In the presidential primary years of 2008 and 2016, when presidential candidates were being chosen to put a new person in office, Hampshire County turnout hit around 42 percent both years.
In the 2012 election, with an incumbent (Barack Obama) in office, turnout dipped to 35 percent.
Voting turnout has been much lower in the last 3 midterm elections — 18 percent in 2010 and 17 percent in 2014, jumping to 24 percent 2 years ago.
With the absentee ballots already in hand, County Clerk Eric Strite noted that turnout is already approaching 50 percent of 2016.
* * *
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by election day, June 9, to be counted.
Absentee ballot requests can still be made.
* * *
Primary election day is June 9.
All the statewide offices are up for election this year, along with all the delegates and half the state senators. One U.S. Senate seat and all 3 seats in the House of Representatives are being chosen.
Locally, Republican voters have a 5-way race for County Commission, with the winner assured the office since no Democrats filed.
The Democrats will chose between 2 prosecuting attorney candidates to face Republican Rebecca Miller in the fall.
Three people are running for 2 seats on the school board.
The school system has a bond call to build 3 new elementaries and the library has the every-5-year renewal of its levy on the ballot.
* * *
Videos of local candidates in contested races can be viewed on www.hampshirereview.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.