Deadlines are fast approaching for the Hampshire County Community Foundation’s scholarship and winter/spring grant applications.
The Foundation awards scholarships every year from six different funds. Over the years, these scholarship funds have provided more than $31,000 to 54 Hampshire County students, helping ease the burden of higher education costs.
Last year, seven scholarships totaling $6,590 were awarded.
The deadline for submitting applications to these funds – which are all listed in detail on the Community foundation website at www.ewvcf.org/scholarships-hampshire/ – is this Friday, March 3. Applications will be accepted through the online platform.
The grants program is also barreling toward its March 10 deadline. Local organizations can apply for the program to serve a myriad of needs – like Animal Welfare, Arts and Culture, Children and Youth, Community and Economic Development, Education, the Environment, Health and Wellness and Human Services.
Nonprofit 501(c)(3) groups, public schools, churches and civic groups here can apply for grants up to $1,000.
Funding for this season’s grants program is through the Hampshire County Community Impact Fund and the William Brady and Jean Taylor Rannells Fund.
Both funds were established in 2006, and the latter was created as a tribute to the donor’s parents and supports youth and health programs here in Hampshire.
Recent recipients of these grants include Catholic Charities, the Children’s Home Society, Friends of the Library, Girls on the Run, the Hampshire County Arts Council, the Convention and Vistiors Bureau. Springfield food pantry and Hampshire Youth Football.
Guidelines, eligibility requirements, and other considerations are explained through the site as well.
