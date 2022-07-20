Romney ‘Jeopardy!’ answer stumps 'em
The clue itself stumped the 3 contestants and the way it was worded had some folks here scratching their heads.
Early in the 1st round, the $800 clue in the category “U.S. Places, Everybody!” came up with this answer:
“Self styled as West Virginia’s first town, it dates to 1762 & shares its name with a 2012 presidential nominee.”
The correct response was (in the form of a question, of course), “What is Romney?” However, none of the 3 contestants rang in to answer, apparently forgetting that Mitt Romney was the Republican who lost to Barack Obama that year.
Host Mayim Bialik quickly moved on to the next question and defending champion Emily Fiasco, a middle school band director from St. Louis, Mo., went on to win her 3rd game, amassing $34,500 during the 30-minute quiz show that’s now in its 37th season.
The “self styled” phrasing in the answer raised a few eyebrows here.
“I could be wrong but… ‘Self styled’ because Shepherdstown claims the same,” Romney resident Travis Alt commented on the Review’s Facebook page.
Both places were incorporated on Dec. 23, 1762, but historical accounts show that the papers creating Romney were signed 1st, an assertion that the Legislature acknowledged in a resolution passed in 2012.
Friday’s clue was the 2nd that the quiz show has had with Hampshire County ties.
On June 15, 2015, at the end of the Double Jeopardy round, 2 clues remained in the category “State Amphibians and Reptiles.” Challenger Brandon Bushee of Malden, Mass., asked for the $1,600 answer, which host Alex Trebek read as the words filled the screen.
“Shh.... What was that? The timber species of this snake, West Virginia's state reptile.”
Bushee paused for a couple of seconds before answering: “What is a rattlesnake?”
Rattlesnake was the correct answer because of a 2008 project by 8th-graders at Romney Middle School, who made state history when a resolution they drafted gave West Virginia the timber rattlesnake as its official state reptile.
“To be honored in an American institution such as ‘Jeopardy!’ really renders one humbled,” Rob Wolford, the social studies teacher who organized the timber rattler project, said the day after the clue aired.
