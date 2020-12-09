Virus strikes EMT couple swiftly, hospitalizing husband
“I looked at my husband and I said I can’t smell any of the scents in the room,” she recalled — odd, considering the presence of several warmers in the room. “I took a drink of a soda and could not taste it.”
Rob was in the same shape.
A trip from their Slanesville home into Trinity Family Healthcare in Romney got them tested. A call from Nurse Practitioner Chad Hott the next afternoon — just a week ago — confirmed what they suspected, and maybe saved Rob’s life.
The Carters had coronavirus. And the virus, which seemed to come from nowhere, hit the volunteer EMTs hard. By Saturday, Rob was in Winchester Medical Center for treatment of double pneumonia.
“Doctors told us if Chad Hott had not put us on steroids, an inhaler and antibiotics, we would probably have lost Rob 3 days earlier,” Vanessa asserted Monday.
The 53-year-old grandparents are just 2 of more than 200 active cases in the county. Vanessa, who is recovering at home, expects to have them both in the “recovered” column soon.
“I know without a doubt he’s going to be OK,” Vanessa said. “He’s not coming out alone; he’s coming out helping others.”
Others are helping them at the moment.
The rescue squads in Romney and Springfield, where Rob has volunteered for more than a decade, have been quietly spreading the word about the Carters’ condition.
Romney Rescue is throwing a card party for the couple. You can send cards for them to Romney Rescue, attention: Carter card shower, P.O. Box 543, Romney, WV 26757.
Springfield Rescue Chief Donna Steward said the Carters’ condition is something every EMT worries about.
“Every time our first responders go out on a call they are putting themselves in harm’s way,” she said.
Vanessa Carter recognizes the seriousness. She’s on the staff of the county’s ambulance service.
“What really surprises us is we wore masks, we kept our hands clean and we still ended up with it,” she said.
To add to the mystery of its origin, she hadn’t been running calls for a few weeks because of a family emergency.
Vanessa said her symptoms were relatively mild Monday.
“I have a little more fatigue, a little more coughing,” she said. Her dry cough and headaches are “flu-like” symptoms.
Her husband is encouraging her with calls from his hospital bed.
“He says, ‘Honey, are you taking deep breaths and holding them and then letting them out? We need to make sure your lungs stay clear.’”
Rob himself was in stable condition Monday — kept out of ICU and off a high-intensity respirator unit because, Vanessa said, he was being a good patient, following orders.
“He’s hanging in there,” she said.
Despite the shock and dismay of seeing her husband go from healthy to hospitalized in 5 days, Vanessa says she is at peace “beyond peace.”
“I went through that crying and ‘Lord, why, why?’” she says. “I know God has my husband there for a reason. I know when he comes out it’s going to be victorious.”
Prayer has been essential.
“I prayed with him. Our oldest daughter called down and prayed with him,” Vanessa said. “God has such work for him.”
The Carters have 3 children and 11 grandchildren, in Romney, Augusta and Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.