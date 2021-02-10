It is an event of enormous significance for the party, the government and the people. Parties strive to achieve the majority, usually, by putting forth an agenda of things they would do if only.
In 2020 the Democratic Party won not only the presidency and vice presidency, but the Senate, by virtue of winning 2 special elections in Georgia after the presidential election.
Actual membership in the Senate is an equal split of 50-50, but since the vice president chairs the Senate, and she is a Democrat, and the chair can vote to break a tie, her party is the majority.
The election was conducted in the depths of what may well be the worst public health crisis in the nation’s history; in a country more savagely divided between left and right, and between rich and poor, than at any time in living memory; and in the midst of many existential threats to health and welfare, such as global climate change accompanied by ferocious storms, wildfires, heat waves and droughts.
To win the presidency and the Senate, the Democrats promised to deal with them all. Most explicitly, in the Georgia races, the Senate candidates backed up by then president-elect Biden promised if elected to approve $2,000-per-person stimulus checks.
Now the president has been inaugurated, the Senate has been reorganized, and Democrats are engaged in delivering on their promises.
Enter Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia. He has suddenly been labeled by the mainstream media as “the most powerful man in Washington” because he has the ability to deny passage of any Democratic initiative with his single vote. Of course, that applies to each and every Democratic Senator in an equally divided Senate. Nevertheless it is Senator Manchin who has been anointed as power-broker-in-chief.
It’s hard to say how that happened. He claims to have had nothing to do with the fact that he is suddenly on every TV channel, website, newspaper and radio station, opining on the Biden/Democrat agenda. Probably just a coincidence. It was probably just collegial humor when a colleague, passing him in the hall the other day, referred to him as “your highness.”
He has been consistent.
With respect to those $2,000 Covid payments his response was, to paraphrase slightly, “Nope.” And just like that, the payments morphed into $1,400 payments (well, if you add the $600 that Trump sent you, you get $2,000) to be paid only to people making less than $50,000 a year.
They plan to use 2019 payroll data, which means that people laid off a year ago, whose benefits have expired, who are facing eviction and hunger, will not qualify.
Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour was another plank in the platform on which the Democrats won. But Joe Manchin says, “Nope,” and you can barely see the bubbles where it sank without a trace.
Under pressure from the progressive wing of the party, President Biden has adopted a more aggressive stance toward climate change than has been seen before from any president.
Never mind that they are largely cosmetic — rejoining the Paris Climate Accords, for example, already pretty much out of date, and “mandating” the elimination of fossil fuels from electricity generation, transportation and industry at some future date.
These things have all the impact of your average New Year’s resolution, but Joe Manchin says, “Nope.” No penalties on coal, natural gas or oil while he’s chairing the Energy and Natural Resources Committee (a position he gained by virtue of the victories of Democrats who promised vigorous action on climate change; he did not run in 2020).
For all their victories, Democrats were disappointed by the 2020 elections. They expected to widen their majority in the house (instead it was narrowed) and they expected to win more Senate seats than they did.
Senator Manchin says progressive Democrats scared voters such as his constituents with their “socialist talk” about such issues as Medicare for All (to which he also says, “Nope”), free higher education (“Nope”) and a Green New Deal (“Nope”).
All of these issues, I should note, are wildly popular with American voters.
Solid political legacies, and solid partisan majorities, are built on accomplishments. Senator Manchin seems bent on establishing a reputation for preventing accomplishments. Do I think this will turn out well for him?
Nope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.