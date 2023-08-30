ROMNEY — The County Commission meeting last Tuesday night had one item on the agenda: the paving of the parking lot and alleyway behind the Cookman Insurance building and the Judicial Center.
It was a fairly short meeting.
County clerk Eric Strite said that owners of the buildings on the block were interested in a “cooperative deal” that would be beneficial to all, resulting with the alley and parking lot paved.
The Commission approved building coordinator Matt Hott to move forward with the project, checking to see who owns what and help coordinate the effort.
Also at last week’s meeting, the Commissioners also OK’d the county maintenance crew to work with Parks and Rec to close the gates to Hampshire County parks at dusk, and then reopen them at dawn.
“Our parks are made for family fun and children, and after dark they’re not being used for that,” said President Brian Eglinger. “It’s been a recurring problem.”
He added that anyone seeing suspicious activity at a park should report it to them.
Also on Tuesday, The Commission approved the hiring of Officer Brian Kerling to be a part-time school resource officer with Hampshire County.
The three Commissioners attended an auditor’s training conference a couple weeks ago, Eglinger said in his commissioner’s report, and said that Hampshire County is “very fortunate and blessed.”
“We’ve got it pretty good in Hampshire County,” he said. “We’re not dealing with near the problems, near the debt, near the financial situations that some of the counties west of us do.”
Michael and Ronette Fertig spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, bringing their concerns about their neighbors to the Commission. The Fertigs spoke at a Planning Commission meeting last week, sharing issues arising in their Sleepy Knolls subdivision.
At the Planning Commission meeting, they alleged that their neighbors had dogs, pigs and goats roaming their property and hosted loud and crowded events.
“I really believe there has to be some type of law passed, a common sense law or something,” Michael said Tuesday.
Ronette added, “I just want to live as an American citizen and breathe fresh air.”
Brandon Angel, district representative for Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), also introduced himself to the trio of commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Commission also approved Rhonda Dante to be filling the vacant spot on the Hampshire County Board of Health.
