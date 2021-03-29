Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, a motor vehicle accident happened on Route 50 near Sunrise Summit. Traffic is backed up going both directions, eastbound and westbound, so proceed with caution when driving through the area. Emergency crews are on the scene.
