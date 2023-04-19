Mayor runs unopposed, four councilpersons run for re-election
CAPON BRIDGE — The ballot for Capon Bridge’s June 13 municipal election was approved at the April 11 town council meeting, and the council agreed to pay off debts to ease pressure on the town budget.
Unless a write-in candidate appears, the election will again leave the town without a recorder.
Tracey Grassi, who was appointed to the vacant position at the beginning of last year, has chosen not to run for election, and no one else has filed to run. Write-in candidates have until Tuesday, April 25 to file.
Mayor Laura Turner will run for reelection, so far unopposed.
Four of the five town council members are running for election or re-election – three seeking a full four-year term. Michelle Warnick, who won her seat in the 2019 municipal election, seeks re-election, and Leonard David McMaster, appointed to replace Chantelle Burkhardt in January 2022, and Rob Toothman, appointed to replace Nathan Spencer in September 2022, are also up for election.
There will be a fourth contender for the three four-year seats available. Gerald H. M. “Jerry” Dickey seeks to return to the council after losing a bid for re-election in 2019.
Also on the ballot is Dorinda Strother, who was appointed last September to replace Tom Hinkle, and now seeks election for the year remaining in Hinkle’s term.
Preparing for laying the levy on April 18, the council voted to use revenue from the town’s 1% sales tax to relieve pressure on the town’s finances by paying off two old mortgages.
The first was a mortgage on the town’s old sewer plant dating from 1991. The town still owes $49,000 of the original $133,000.
Most of the town’s payment goes to interest, Mayor Turner noted, adding she will be glad to get rid of the debt.
The town hall mortgage, with $11,287.31 still owed, had three years to go, and will be paid off too.
In other business, Mayor Turner reported she had presented Brian Slade with a certificate of recognition for his work on Capon Bridge’s new ball field at Little League Opening Day. It was noted that Slade’s son Nathan had put in over 1,000 hours of work on the field too.
The council voted to donate $500 to this year’s Cacapon Riverfest, scheduled for June 16-17. “We try to be fair to all the festivals,” Mayor Turner explained as she called for a vote.
Councilman Chris Turner announced that the backup generator for the new sewer plant had been installed on the day of the meeting.
The council voted to end police protection payments made by the town water and sewer systems.
A dine in/take out spaghetti dinner at the fire hall on April 23 will benefit both Light Up Capon Bridge and the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department. The cost will be a free will donation.
On April 29, the Howard “Pops” Evans Jr. Memorial Ride will leave the American Legion at 10:30 a.m. It will benefit “Hometown Heroes – Blue and Red” – the Capon Bridge police department and volunteer fire department.
The 2nd Annual Mountain Time Jesus Jam will begin at 1 p.m. on May 13, and Mayor Turner noted that her daughter Katelyn would again be one of the performers.
