 Mayor runs unopposed, four councilpersons run for re-election

Capon Bridge

CAPON BRIDGE — The ballot for Capon Bridge’s June 13 municipal election was approved at the April 11 town council meeting, and the council agreed to pay off debts to ease pressure on the town budget.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.