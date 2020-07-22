ROMNEY — Hopes are high for the chance of in-person learning, but the school system has been developing a plan for remote learning with the assumption that the “new normal” is going to be, at some point, entirely online.
“If you look at where we stand right now, we have about half of the population not coming back in or ‘undecided,’” said Lori Gnegy, director of technology for Hampshire County Schools.
For distance learning, the platform backed by Gnegy, Director of Human Resources/Personnel Pam Slocum and Curriculum Director Patty Lipps is Schoology, a learning management system that has quickly gained popularity among school districts in the state after Gov. Jim Justice’s March 13 closing of schools.
Because of the abrupt closing of schools, teachers were forced to adapt quickly on their feet with minimal resources, leading to a less organized outcome.
Slocum said that the reason it seemed like some of these classes were floundering earlier in the spring was due to the lack of a concrete system in place.
“We did not have a consistent platform for teachers to use with clear-cut expectations,” Slocum said. “It really was, ‘we’re walking out March 13, and you need to give the kids something to do.’”
President Debbie Champ pointed out that parents want consistency for their students, and that consistency wasn’t there when the school year wrapped up this spring.
While the general consensus with the board has been that in-person classes are ideal (“I’m all for butts in the seats for as long as we can,” chimed in Ed Morgan, board vice president), Champ has been vocal about her predictions that school will be completely online from the start.
“My thing is with all the uncertainty right now, with everyone telling us if we go back it’s not going to be long-lasting, why don’t we just approach it and say ‘we’re going to go virtual’?” Champ asked. “Then, the time we actually have in the school building, we can use that time to prepare our kids and teachers to go remote.”
Schoology is an option that allows teachers to work together to stay on the same page about curriculum, Lipps explained. By using this platform, kids who are physically in the classrooms and the kids who are more comfortable with distanced learning will be roughly on the same page, curriculum-wise.
“The great thing with Schoology is that we can have groups, so we can have, say, a 3rd grade group for the county,” Lipps pointed out. “This way, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel everyday.”
Slocum also referred to the learning management system as a “community resource,” and the Gnegy, Slocum and Lipps agreed that it’s more user-friendly than other commonly used systems.
“We have bounced West Virginia Virtual back and forth, but I think we have collectively swung the pendulum to Schoology,” remarked Superintendent Jeff Pancione.
While Internet availability is the elephant in the room in the discussion of distanced learning, the board and the central office staff is working on a plan for hotspots around the county to improve connectivity. Gnegy explained the possibility to expand WiFi from the schools into the parking lots, because if an outbreak occurs and students are unable to enter the physical building, they would still need to be able to connect to the network. They’d be able to do it from vehicles in the parking lot, as long as they’re using school-issued devices.
Lipps added that this county is in a better position than many across the state, and Pancione said that next week, hopefully July 27, there should be a clear-cut, definitive plan out for how the reentry will occur.
“I think we’re about 90-plus percent there now,” he said.
