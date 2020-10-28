ROMNEY — Lost Mountain BBQ is looking north: a new Cumberland location is set to open in December.
Owner Josh Arnold made a guest appearance on the morning shows at Rocky 106.1 and Froggy 105.3 Monday morning with a big expansion announcement: Lost Mountain BBQ is going to open another location in downtown Cumberland.
“We’re shooting for a soft opening mid-December,” he said.
Arnold said he made the official decision 2 weeks ago, and he got an offer that he couldn’t refuse on the downtown spot. It’s prime real estate for Arnold.
“It’ll be a minimal start-up cost, and it will be supplied from Romney, so I can keep my people here employed through the winter,” he commented. Staffing is also a concern, he said, but he’s excited about the big step.
“I’m also a small-town kid, so I’m uneasy about the diversity of a bigger city environment,” Arnold admitted. “I’m anxious for the challenge, though.”
The new place to open this winter will be at 49 North Centre Street in downtown Cumberland, next to Seoul House (a Korean restaurant) and across the street from Manhattan Golf and Gallery.
In addition to planning for expansion, Arnold has a vision to adapt the seating area at his Romney location for the colder weather.
“I’m hoping to somewhat enclose the patio area for winter seating and add some heat to make it more comfy,” he added.
This week, Lost Mountain BBQ is back open on Mondays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Their Facebook page, Lost Mountain BBQ Company, has more information.
